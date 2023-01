NEW CASTLE, Va. – The Roanoke area is getting funding for a new trail running through Botetourt and Craig counties.

The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will run parallel to Craigs Creek, 26 miles from New Castle to Eagle Rock, county officials said.

We’re told their plan is to use existing railbeds and some shared roadways to form the gravel trail.

Both counties are forming citizen committees to help avoid concerns and address potential issues that may come up along the way, leaders said.