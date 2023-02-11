Bedford community hosts ‘Welcome Home’ parade for soldiers

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford community got their chance to say ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women of the Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

The group recently completed a one-year deployment to the Horn of Africa. Members returned home at different times but the group was together once again to march down the streets of downtown Bedford.

Brian Clarke, a specialist with the U.S. Army, says he never thought he would be a part of a parade like this.

“I think I speak for everybody when I say nobody does it for the pats on the backs or the recognition, but seeing everybody genuinely happy for us and patriotic, it’s awesome,” Clarke said.

Each soldier had a different role in their deployment in Africa. However, the ultimate goal was to build relationships and keep people safe.

“Just really help growing the connection with local populous in the region was kind of our purpose of being there. Also keeping it in a safe environment for everybody,” Peyton Woodall said.

The 130 soldiers from Bedford are also part of Alpha Company of the First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the same company as the Bedford Boys.

Carol Hearth lined the street to help cheer on the group as they marched along.

“I’m here to show support for our military. I think it gives them more energy, they feel better being in the service,” Hearth said.

The group will now train up toward what’s called the Expert Infantry Badge. The hope is to train some of the soldiers who weren’t deploy-trained so they’re ready for the next deployment.