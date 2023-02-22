Warmer weather contributes to early blooms

ROANOKE, Va. – Green thumb experts believe a warm winter is why plants blossom a bit earlier.

Members of the Star City Garden Club say because of the warm weather, Mother Nature has tricked plants into thinking it’s spring.

Some plants like Winter Jasmine can grow during the frigid temperatures, and experts say to enjoy the spring colors.

“If you have more delicate plants you might want to move them inside, you might want to cover some, we encourage everyone to keep planting spring flowers,” Sherrene Wells with Star City Garden Club said.

They said plants usually bloom around late March into early April, depending upon the weather.