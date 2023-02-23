‘We must rebuild’: Pearisburg restaurant releases statement after tragic fire

Friends and Family Restaurant took to Facebook Wednesday night to express their appreciation for the ample support they’ve received after their building was tragically lost in a fire. The statement concluded with a hopeful look to the future, revealing plans for rebuilding and stating the restaurant’s intentions on remaining a community staple for years to come.

As we reported earlier this week, the restaurant was destroyed in a fire on Monday just before midnight. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

News of the fire rocked the community given that the beloved restaurant has been enjoyed by many for 27 years.

“We watched as the fire spread and destroyed nearly the entire building. It was a surreal scene that played out, but as a family, we shared stories and memories from our last 27 years in the building,” the restaurant’s statement read. “Everything from the humble beginnings when we started this business in April of 1996, to the family weddings we’ve hosted (Becky and Jimmy in 1996) and (Autumn and Jeremy in 2012), to raising children and grandchildren who have loved this place, to the many many memories we have shared with our family, employees, and customers over the years.”

They went on to commend local responders who were on the scene the night of the fire as well as other community restaurants that have offered words of comfort.

“We have truly been humbled by the support we have received over the last two days; as you can imagine, it has been hard to process everything and nearly impossible to respond to everybody individually,” said the restaurant. “However, we first want to thank the many first responders who showed up at the scene and worked tirelessly until the last flame was extinguished ... Moreover, we are as equally humbled by the continued well wishes, prayers, and good thoughts being echoed by our customers, friends, and the entire community.”

The statement concluded with the family restaurant expressing its goal to rebuild and said it will continue to keep the community updated on rebuilding efforts and any financial support that will be needed in the future.

“As we have tried to reflect on the situation over the last two days, one thing has become clear, we must rebuild. We are not only committed to rebuilding but to being a staple in the community for years to come.”

The Pearisburg Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

You can find the restaurant’s full statement below: