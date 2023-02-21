Overnight fire destroys Pearisburg restaurant, employees say

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Friends and Family Restaurant in Pearisburg was destroyed after a fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In the Facebook post, the restaurant says, “As many of you have heard or seen by now we had a fire in the restaurant. The building is destroyed but everybody is safe.”

The post goes on to say the cause of the fire is still unknown. Employees on-scene told 10 News the fire started after midnight Tuesday.

Officials say they are not releasing any details at this time.

