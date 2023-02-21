‘It’ll be greatly missed:’ Community reacts to Pearisburg restaurant fire

PEARISBURG, Va. – A massive fire has destroyed a well-known business in Giles County, Friends and Family Restaurant in Pearisburg.

The Pearisburg Fire Department said Friends and Family Restaurant caught fire just before midnight on Monday.

People like Edwin Hutchison are in disbelief another staple in the community is gone.

“It’s an icon here, like the old seven day market that burnt down out here, it was an icon out here, and I just hope we can get another wholesome food place like this back,” said Hutchison.

Fire crews told us the windy conditions is what caused the fire to spread so quickly.

“We got here and we had heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the building. We attempted to make entry and the roof collapsed,” said Pearisburg Fire Chief Chris Stevers.

Hours after the fire was contained and crews left the scene, people spent their afternoon on Tuesday driving by what remains of the 27-year-old eatery, reminiscing on the good food Friends and Family Restaurant had to offer.

“They had a Mexican breakfast that I really loved. They had good steak, delicious salad, I really never had anything bad from here to eat,” said Hutchison. “Everybody is going to miss it.”

The Pearisburg Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.