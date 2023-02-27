Nelson County schools closed, set to have remote learning day due to mechanical, electrical issue

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to a mechanical and electrical issue at Nelson County High School and Nelson Middle School, a shared campus.

School officials say in response to the issue, there will be a remote learning day Monday instead.

“We became aware of several alarms going off on each campus and are working to address the issues,” school leaders said in a Facebook post. “A large number of staff and students are impacted due to this. Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this situation. A message will be going out to our families shortly.”

