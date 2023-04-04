WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint - April 4, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Need a pick-me-up this morning? Join us for the Morning Sprint and we promise you’ll walk away with a smile!
Here’s what we will discuss:
- Pok-E-Joe’s in Vinton set to officially open this week
- Tasty Tuesday: Celebrating Botetourt County’s Restaurant Week by visiting eight great places you need to try
- Shaquille O’Neal gifts teen with new shoes
Not free at 8 a.m.? Don’t worry, we will upload the entire episode to this article once the live stream is complete.
Here’s where you can watch us:
The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and OTT app on weekdays at 8 a.m.
Thanks for watching!