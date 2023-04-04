Tasty Tuesday: Celebrating Botetourt County’s Restaurant Week by visiting eight great places you need to try

DALEVILLE, Va. – Botetourt County’s ‘Restaurant Week’ runs from April 1 to April 8, 2023.

We’re taking you on another food tour - to eight of the places taking part in this special week. Each restaurant’s full story can be viewed by clicking on the highlighted links.

Our tastebud tour starts at Donnie D’s, where owner, Donnie DeGeorgis recalls, “I remember the first time I made bagels at home, and it was devastating.”

From devastation to dynasty, Donnie D’s is a favorite bagel spot in Daleville and recently announced its expansion.

Another option for your morning is One Love Coffee House just down 220. It’s another spot expanding in the county, bringing a plethora of pastries and coffees that taste as good as they look.

In the same building sits a mother-daughter duo at Top Dawgs. Known for its award-winning wing sauces along with a revamped burger and hot dog menu, Top Dawgs is celebrating a decade of business.

We stop across the street from Donnie D’s for a slice of pizza at Tizzone, where they have a huge brick oven that can make six to seven pies at a time.

If you’re feeling authentic Mexican food, you can practically walk to Rodeo Chico. They’re known for one-of-a-kind Birria Tacos. A crunchy outer shell hugs the chewy inner shell. Of course, it pairs perfectly with a margarita.

Close to Lord Botetourt High School, you’ll find Three Li’l Pigs but not the ones from the story.

“Bar-B-Q is all about low and slow.”

That’s what’s kept them going for more than 30 years. It’s also a spot known for having hosted former president George H.W. Bush.

Up I-81 we go to Buchanan, where Foot of the Mountain Cafe has the view and the food to make for a perfect afternoon or evening. Pushing the boundaries of food from its wings to burgers to crab cakes to beer that pours from the bottom to the top.

If you’ve saved room for dessert, we’ve got one spot that’s taken the county by storm in a few short months. Mi-Mi’s Ice Cream opened in December. It’s a family affair growing in popularity - from its wild and unique flavors to its stuffed shakes.