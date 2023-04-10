Reports: Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia indicted, facing charges

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on Jan. 9, 2023. Zwerner said Monday, March 20, that she has had four surgeries and has gone through a challenging recovery. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School was indicted by a Newport News grand jury on Monday, according to the Daily Press.

On Jan. 6, Abby Zwerner, a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, was shot in the hand and chest by a student as she sat at a reading table in her classroom, the AP reported. The 25-year-old teacher spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and required four surgeries.

In early April, Zwerner filed a lawsuit Monday seeking $40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence and of ignoring multiple warnings the day of the shooting that the boy was armed and in a “violent mood.”

Now the mother of the student, 25-year-old Deja Taylor has been indicted by a Newport News grand jury, and has been charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child, the Daily Press reported.

Newport News prosecutors have also requested a Circuit Court judge to impanel a “special grand jury” to “continue the investigation into any security issues that may have contributed to this shooting,” reports say, which could take months.

Authorities said in early March that they will not seek criminal charges against the child.