Virginia Tech prepares for 2023 Day of Remembrance

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This Sunday marks Virginia Tech’s annual Day of Remembrance in honor of the 32 lives lost back on April 16, 2007.

The weekend’s events kick off on Saturday with the 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance. The annual event has attracted thousands of walkers, joggers, and competitive runners to campus since 2009.

The run will begin at 9 a.m., rain or shine, on Alumni Mall near the Torgersen Bridge.

The event, which will start with a moment of silence and takes participants across campus and into Lane Stadium, will end at the April 16 Memorial.

You can also participate virtually if you can’t make it to Blacksburg in person. Virtual participants are encouraged to engage in a way that is meaningful to them and to share photos using the hashtag “#VT32Run” on Instagram and Twitter.

Then on Sunday, the annual candle lighting and wreath laying ceremonies will take place.

The lighting of the ceremonial candle will be held at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 at the April 16 Memorial, located in front of Burruss Hall on Drillfield Drive.

The candle will be lit by representatives of the student body, and the names of the 32 Hokies lost on April 16, 2007, will be read. Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will stand in watch for the 24 hours that the candle is lit.

At 9:43 a.m., a brief wreath-laying ceremony and moment of silence will be held at the April 16 Memorial. Student members of the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad will carry wreaths to the memorial, which will then be placed by Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Laura Sands and Executive Vice President and Provost Cyril Clarke.

At 11:59 p.m., the ceremonial candle will be extinguished and the light will be carried back into Burruss Hall, representing the university’s commitment to never forget.

University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski says it’s a time to pay tribute and celebrate how the community came together in the wake of tragedy.

“It’s a joyful event that celebrates our community and the community that helped us get through that tragedy several years ago,” said Owczarski.

You don’t need to register ahead of time to attend the ceremonies on Sunday. The community is invited to attend.

If you plan to run or walk the 3.2 miles, you can sign up online.