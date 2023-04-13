66º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke County house fire leaves family displaced

Crews say no one was hurt

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke County, Roanoke Fire-EMS, Fire
(Credit: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue) (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A house fire in Roanoke County Wednesday evening left a family displaced, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews said they responded to the 6400 block of Poages Mill Drive in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County at 7:46 p.m. for a residential structure fire.

Crews from Station 11 were first to arrive at the scene, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. We’re told they found smoke coming from the two-story home.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said the fire was brought under control within around 15 minutes.

The home was occupied by two adults and two pets at the time of the fire, but luckily, all were able to evacuate safely, authorities said.

The family will be displaced as a result of the fire and will be staying with family, crews said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire and to provide a damage estimate.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email