WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint - April 13, 2023

Join us at 8 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

ROANOKE, Va. – Good morning! Grab your coffee and check out the Morning Sprint for the news of the day and stories that’ll make you smile.

Here’s what we will discuss:

William Byrd High School Navy National Defense Cadet Corps to present colors at Martinsville Speedway

American Red Cross hero recognized for impacting the community, one blood donation at a time

Meet the world’s shortest dog

Not free at 8 a.m.? Don’t worry, we will upload the entire episode to this article once the live stream is complete.

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website, YouTube account and OTT app on weekdays at 8 a.m.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Morning Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: