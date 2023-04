RIDGEWAY, Va. – Cadets at a local high school will take on an important role at the NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

The Navy National Defense Cadet Corps at William Byrd High School will present the colors for the event on Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets to support the cadets, visit this website. For groups 10 or more, contact Davis Warren.

Camping, scanner rental, and pre-race passes are available for purchase.