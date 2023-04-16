Peacemakers canvassing Lynchburg neighborhood where teen where was shot

Lynchburg, Va. – On April 2nd at 4pm the Lynchburg Peacemakers will start their Community Patrol and introduce themselves to residents in the areas they will be patrolling. Due to the increase in Youth gun violence we feel that it is necessary to start our Community Patrols now before summer.

The Lynchburg Peacemakers is an anti violence group trained in Conflict Resolution, Basic First-Aid, CPR & Self-Defense.

This Chapter in Lynchburg started in November, 2022. This will be our first time canvassing door to door. We are always seeking volunteers to help us. make our neighborhoods safe & decent.places to live. The media is invited to attend. Meeting place. Diamond Hill Baptist Church.