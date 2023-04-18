Roanoke City Manager proposes $335 million budget with historic funding for schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell has proposed his budget for the fiscal year 2024 and with it, millions of dollars could be headed to schools in the area.

For the first time in its history, the Star City is now providing over $100 million dollars to schools, nearly nine million more than the current years.

If approved, the funding would go toward the renovation and modernization of school facilities, which has been an ongoing effort thus far.

In addition, the funding would also support police personnel, fire-EMS personnel and sheriff’s deputies. The budget would include a new medic unit at Station #14, the replacement of several Fire-EMS and police vehicles as well as the replacement of Fire Station #2.

Also included in the budget is a goal to recruit, retain and recognize employees, with a total of $10 million in compensation increases.

The budget also proposes money for bridge replacements, which features more than 13 miles of sidewalk repair and the replacement of the Washington Pool and Skate Park.

There’s a public hearing next Thursday at 7 p.m. on the proposed budget and the City’s tax rates.

On May 1, leaders will meet for a work session, and on May 8, a budget approval will take place.

The budget document can be found in its entirety by clicking here.