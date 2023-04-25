Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly Pittsylvania County shooting

Corderro Montez Rucker, 33, charged in connection with a February homicide in Gretna (Credit: Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly February shooting, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the shooting happened near a rental property on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake area of Gretna, as we previously reported.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, the victim, 28-year-old Jonathan Robertson, was taken to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, April 25, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 33-year-old Corderro Rucker of Lynchburg in connection with the incident.

Rucker was found and arrested in Lynchburg by Pittsylvania County investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, authorities said.

Deputies say Rucker is facing the following charges:

First Degree Murder,

Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon,

Use or display of a firearm in committing felony,

Reckless handling of a firearm.

Rucker is being held without bond, according to the Pittsylvania Count Sheriff’s Office. We’re told he is also out on bond in the City of Lynchburg for weapons violations charges.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information about this incident, you’re asked to call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

