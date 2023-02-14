Friends of Pittsylvania County shooting victim speak out after Super Bowl Sunday tragedy

Family members who know of the shooting victim in Pittsylvania County are speaking out. They said he was a good guy who loved his mother.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Family members who know of the shooting victim in Pittsylvania County are speaking out. They said he was a good guy who loved his mother.

“Jonathan, he was a great person overall, very selfless, outgoing,” Zhane Stone a childhood friend said.

Stone also described Jonathan Robertson as a jokester and storyteller.

“Always had a joke, always had a story tell, always could tell you about yourself,” Stone said.

It is why friends of Jonathan Robertson are left speechless after learning of his untimely death on Superbowl Sunday.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and I saw it and I was just frozen, shocked, it was unbelievable.”

Stone and Robertson knew each other since middle school, and Stone said Jonathan had an outgoing personality; he even made friends in another area, Danville.

“He lived in Gretna, but I stayed in Danville, and he would come here, he made friends anywhere he went.”

Detectives said the shooting happened Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m. It’s when they got calls of shots fired near a rental property in the Leesville Lake Community in Gretna.

Investigators said before deputies arrived, 28-year-old Robertson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“I had to investigate thoroughly to figure out if this was true, I had to really get into this thing because I couldn’t believe it at all,” Stone said.

Robertson leaves behind a young son and friends hope people can spread more love in the world.

“People like Jonathan leave this world so quick, we don’t get to say that last goodbye, we don’t get to say that last I love you,” Stone said.