Covington man arrested, charged in connection with online investigation of crimes against children

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to an online investigation into crimes against children, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say David Wayne Persinger, of Covington, agreed to meet with an underaged child for inappropriate activities, but when he got to the agreed-upon location Alleghany County deputies and Covington Police Officers took him into custody.

He has been charged with the use of a communication device to facilitate certain offenses against minors

“The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to keeping the youth of the Alleghany Highlands safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say he was able to post bond after being taken before a magistrate.

If you would like information on how to keep your children safe when they are online, please contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.