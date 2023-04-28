‘Rest easy 10-03, we got it from here’: Altavista Fire Company to celebrate life of Captain Merricks

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista Fire Company announced the passing of Captain Joseph R. Merricks with heavy hearts on Friday afternoon.

This is the second loss for the fire company within the month, as Fire Chief John E. Tucker passed away on April 8.

Captain Merricks served the Town of Altavista for 22 years, according to the department.

Crews say he was a family man and was always there ready to help when he was needed.

“Please keep his wife, family, and the AFC in your prayers during this trying time,” crews wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Altavista Fire Company, there will be a memorial held at the department next Saturday, May 6. Crews say the service will begin at 2 p.m.