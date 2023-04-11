Memorial service to be held in honor of fallen Altavista fire chief

The Altavista Fire Company will hold a memorial service in honor of fallen Fire Chief John E. Tucker.

The service will be held at the Altavista Fire Company on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

The fire company extended its condolences to everyone impacted by the loss and stated how heartbroken they are after losing one of their own.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fire Chief, John E. Tucker, a respected member of the Altavista Fire Company, and a prominent fixture of our great town. Chief Tucker was a great resource and wealth of knowledge, not only to our Department, but to the residents of Altavista, Campbell County, and beyond,” the company said in a Facebook post.

Tucker was a public servant for 30 years and was Fire Chief for 18, the company said.

Fire departments that would like to bring an apparatus are asked to send the fire company a message through Facebook.

“Rest easy Chief 10. We got it from here,” a portion of the post read.

It is unclear how Tucker passed away.