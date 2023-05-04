Lynchburg Police searching for man in attempted armed robbery

The suspect, now identified as 59-year-old Donald Maciver, of Brookneal, reportedly fled from the scene and is believed to be driving a dark blue Jeep Cherokee displaying a Virginia license plate reading TVM-7888.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The search is on for a Brookneal man wanted in connection with an armed robbery, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Thursday shortly before 9 a.m., officers were called to 2815 Candlers Mountain Road and were told by the clerk that a man armed with a knife came behind the service counter and demanded money, police said.

The suspect, now identified as 59-year-old Donald Maciver, of Brookneal, reportedly fled from the scene and is believed to be driving a dark blue Jeep Cherokee displaying a Virginia license plate reading TVM-7888. He is wearing a brown jacket, green hat, dark pants and white shoes.

Authorities say the Jeep has a roof-mounted kayak rack and white stickers in the rear window. We’re told Maciver was last seen driving on Candlers Mountain Road, headed toward Route 460.

Maciver is being sought by police for attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Maciver is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

