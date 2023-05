(Elise Amendola, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A solar farm proposal is off the table in Franklin County.

Mountain Brook Solar, LLC (Energix) withdrew plans for a 92-acre sire at Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney Road, officials said.

The company proposed another solar farm near Smith Mountain Lake back in 2021. That proposal was also scrapped after public criticism.

