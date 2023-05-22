16-year-old killed, 19-year-old injured in Danville shooting

A 16-year-old is dead, and a 19-year-old is injured after a shooting in Danville. The Danville Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Richmond Blvd at Purdum Woods Apartments Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers arrived at Purdum Woods and found a 16-year-old at the K building, who died as the result of a gunshot wound. A 19-year-old victim was also shot, but is expected to recover.

A male suspect has been identified, and a search for that suspect is currently underway.

The Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. Walk in Purdum Woods Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.