Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox County murder

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man is now facing 22 years in a correctional facility in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox County, court documents show.

As we previously reported, Mik’Tavis Green was facing charges in the murder of Carlos Rose, who was found dead inside a burned-out vehicle in Appomattox County back in 2020.

Green has been sentenced to 88 years with 66 years suspended, meaning he’ll serve a total of 22 years on the following charges, documents show:

Murder,

Two counts of abduction by force or intimidation,

Two counts of arson of personal property worth greater than or equal to $1,000,

Two counts of concealing a dead body,

Destruction of property worth greater than or equal to $1,000,

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to the records, Green was facing a first-degree murder charge, which was amended to a murder charge (non-capital felony), as well as two counts of extortion of money or benefit, which was amended to abduction by force or intimidation.

Five people were arrested in connection with the murder. To read the original breaking news story, click here.