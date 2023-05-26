Woman sentenced for attempted murder in 2022 Appomattox Co. school incident

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with a 2022 incident at Appomattox County High School has learned her fate.

Olivia Hurt, 19 at the time of the offense, has been sentenced to 27 years in prison with 21 years suspended, meaning she will serve six years.

As we previously reported, in March of 2022, Hurt and 20-year-old Mitariq Green reportedly brought a stolen gun onto Appomattox County High School property and were reported by a concerned student.

Deputies say Hurt and Green had been in a 2007 Hyundai, but the driver refused to communicate and immediately drove away from the scene, leading officers on a police chase for about 20 miles. The pursuit ended in Prince Edward County.

After retrieving a search warrant for the car, officers found a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen from Amelia County inside the vehicle.

Hurt was sentenced in the Appomattox Circuit Court on Thursday.

Here’s a breakdown of Hurt’s charges: