Pair faces felony charges for possession of stolen gun on school property in Appomattox County, deputies say

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Two people are facing felony charges after authorities said they were in possession of a stolen gun on Appomattox County High School property.

Authorities said the two were originally reported by a concerned student around 2 p.m. on Monday.

The two were in a 2007 Hyundai and deputies said the driver refused to communicate with officers and immediately drove away from the scene.

Deputies and Virginia State Police troopers said they chased the car for about 20 miles into Prince Edward County, where the pursuit ended.

The driver, Olivia Hurt, 19, of Cartersville was arrested and is charged with four felony and two misdemeanor charges, including possessing a firearm on school property and threatening a person on school grounds.

Mitariq Green, 20, of Cartersville, was also in the vehicle and is charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor charge in connection to the incident. His charges also include possession of a firearm on school property.

Ad

Authorities said they got a search warrant for the car and found a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen from Amelia County inside the vehicle.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Appomattox County investigators at 434-352-8241.