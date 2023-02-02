19-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Appomattox Co. school incident

A 19-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after she was found with a stolen gun on Appomattox County High School grounds, according to court records.

On Thursday, Olivia Hurt pleaded guilty to premeditated murder in the first degree.

This comes after Hurt and Mitariq Green, 20, of Cartersville were originally reported by a concerned student around 2 p.m. in March of 2022.

Hurt and Green were in a 2007 Hyundai and deputies said the driver refused to communicate with officers and immediately drove away from the scene, according to authorities.

Deputies and Virginia State Police troopers said they chased the car for about 20 miles into Prince Edward County, where the pursuit ended.

Authorities said they got a search warrant for the car and found a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen from Amelia County inside the vehicle.

Hurt pleaded guilty to several charges including:

First-degree murder

Two counts of reckless driving

Extortion - a written or electronic threat on school property to kill or harm

Larceny - receiving a stolen firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possessing a firearm on school property

Hurt is set to be sentenced on May 25.