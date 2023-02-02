19-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Appomattox Co. school incident

A 19-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after she was found with a stolen gun on Appomattox County High School grounds, according to court records.
On Thursday, Olivia Hurt pleaded guilty to premeditated murder in the first degree.
This comes after Hurt and Mitariq Green, 20, of Cartersville were originally reported by a concerned student around 2 p.m. in March of 2022.
Hurt and Green were in a 2007 Hyundai and deputies said the driver refused to communicate with officers and immediately drove away from the scene, according to authorities.
Deputies and Virginia State Police troopers said they chased the car for about 20 miles into Prince Edward County, where the pursuit ended.
[Pair faces felony charges for attempted murder, possession of stolen gun on school property in Appomattox County]
Authorities said they got a search warrant for the car and found a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen from Amelia County inside the vehicle.
Hurt pleaded guilty to several charges including:
- First-degree murder
- Two counts of reckless driving
- Extortion - a written or electronic threat on school property to kill or harm
- Larceny - receiving a stolen firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possessing a firearm on school property
Hurt is set to be sentenced on May 25.