Pulaski County leaders begin fundraising efforts for Randolph Park Pool

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County leaders are seeking donations to help rebuild the pool-house at Randolph Park.

They say the pool house is considered a total loss and are asking for the public’s assistance to donate money to the site.

The reason, June marks Give local New River Valley.

“We do have insurance, we’re going to put every dime back into rebuilding the pool it may cost more than what insurance may provide, so any nickel raised will be reinvested back into building the pool facilities,” Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator.

The goal is to raise $10,000.

If you would like to donate, check out this link.

https://www.givelocalnrv.org/organization/Randolph-Park-Pool