Juneteenth celebration taking place this weekend in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrate Juneteenth with a family reunion at Eureka Park in Roanoke. The Roanoke Cultural Collective is hosting the event on Saturday, June 17 from 12 to 5 p.m.

You and your family can join the community in a day filled with music, dance, food and history.

They are starting the morning off with a request from the mother of Juneteenth with a breakfast of prayer. The day will continue with performances from a number of local organizations like Angels of Zion, Explosion Athletics and Custom Vibes.

Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out free food to the youth.

Bernadette Lark, Arts and Culture Lead for the Roanoke Cultural Collective, says, “This weekend, we want to be such an inspiration to encourage people to come out in the community, participate, but know that it is safe and accessible. We want to bring back the optimism that it is okay to come out and gather and know that we are in this together.”

Lark recommends if you plan on coming to the park, to bring your own seating or picnic blanket and plan to have a good time with the community.