83º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Local ministry hosting fundraiser to help 6 year old who lost feet in tragic accident

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: accident

ROANOKE, VA. – Family and friends in Roanoke are breathing a sigh of relief now that a young girl involved in a freak accident is home.

The community is pitching in to help by raising money for her medical bills.

Six-year-old Aubrey Scaletta had been at Carilion after she lost her feet in a freak accident. Doctors reattached them.

Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry is hosting a ride where anyone can join.

It’s happening July 8th at Exalted Ministries. The ride begins on Williamson Road in Roanoke and continues to Radford University.

If you would like to ride, check out exaltedministries.com

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook