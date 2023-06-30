Danville Public Schools secures nearly $50 million in construction grants

DANVILLE, Va. – Millions of dollars are headed to Danville Public Schools (DPS) to help with the cost of several construction projects.

Danville Public Schools was one among 28 school divisions chosen by the Virginia Board of Education to receive School Construction Assistant Program grants, securing nearly $50 million in funding.

Officials say the grants will help offset the cost of three school projects and could expedite renovation timelines for other schools.

Here’s a look at which projects were approved for the grant application as well as the amount of funding they will receive:

G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School - $13 million: The campus will soon have a new school named Arnett Hill Elementary that will be able to hold roughly 600 students.

John M. Langston Campus - $13.5 million: The school will be renovated so that it can house Galileo Magnet High School, a middle school STEM Academy and administrative offices.

George Washington High School - $23 million: There’s a lot in store for George Washington High School, including a new gymnasium renovated classroom spaces, a new main entrance, an updated Career and Technical Education building and much more. The first phase of the renovations, an updated second floor, is expected to be finished this summer.

These are the first of several projects in the works following the passing of a sales tax supporting school renovations in Nov. 2021.

School leaders say the funding will allow them to focus the sales tax on other schools, like Forest Hills and Woodberry Hills, which could be renovated years ahead of schedule thanks to the grants.

“We are so grateful to the Virginia Board of Education for awarding us these funds,” Danville School Board Chair Ty’Quan Graves said. “Our students and staff deserve high-quality school buildings, and the grants will help us make that a reality.”