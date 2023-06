ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley Collective Response is set to receive half a million dollars from the state to fight opioid addiction.

The funding will go towards the first year of a proposed five-year project in building and expanding a regional recovery ecosystem.

The grant will address barriers such as transportation, housing and stigma reduction.

$23 million has been distributed statewide by the Opioid Abatement Authority through the national opioid settlements.