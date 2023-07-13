Delicious Fruit and Cream Omelet | In the Kitchen

“What? Berries in an omelet? Absolutely!” said Mary Rapoport, Consumer Affairs Director for the Virginia Egg Council.

While you may have never thought of combining the two, it’s quite a delicious, guilt-free treat.

“Prepare your omelet as you usually do, adding just a smidgin of sugar, and instead of the typical savory fillings, step out of the box and fill it with your favorite fruit, cut up and sweetened if needed. Add some sour cream and top with a bit of powdered sugar. Enjoy it for brunch, lunch or even brinner (breakfast for dinner). And if you want to really go wild, douse it with a bit of fruit brandy and set it afire for a spectacular dessert, ending an outdoor summer barbecue (1/2 portions for that) with pizazz!”

Ingredients:

2 eggs



2 tablespoons water



¼ tsp. sugar



Butter or margarine



½ cup strawberries, blueberries, peaches (or fresh mangos, cooked apples, other berries, or a combination of fruit, including sliced bananas), cut up and sweetened, if needed



Heaping tablespoon sour cream or Vanilla Greek yogurt



Powdered sugar



Sliced almonds (opt.)



1 – 2 Tablespoons fruit brandy (at least 80 proof) to flambé



Directions:

Have everything ready, including a serving plate, since omelets cook in no time.



Blend the eggs, water, and sugar. Heat a non-stick skillet to high and add the butter or margarine, making sure the entire pan gets greased.



Immediately pour in the egg mixture and swing it around the pan. Let sit just a few seconds until you see large bubbles forming.



Using a spatula, go around the entire pan, pushing the egg gently towards the center, tipping the pan so the uncooked egg slides onto the hot skillet, but keeping the nice round shape.



Once eggs look nearly done draw an imaginary line down the center. If you are right-handed fill with fruit to the left of that line (opposite for lefties). Top with sour cream or Greek yogurt.



Fold empty side over the filled half, then carefully flip it out (or slide out) of the pan onto plate.



Top with powdered sugar, sliced almonds and a few more berries for garnish. Enjoy!



Makes 1 omelet

To flambé: before removing from the pan, add powdered sugar, douse with a bit of brandy and set on fire. Once flames die down, plate and pour on the sugary brandy – yum! Makes 1 entrée, or 2 dessert portions.

There’s no limit to which fruit you can use! Check out these photos below of peace, strawberry, and even blueberry dishes.

