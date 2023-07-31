Henry County father, son dead after apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

AXTON, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a son stabbed his father to death, then took his own life.

On July 30, 2023, around 5:14 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call from a location in Axton about multiple deceased individuals, Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

Once authorities arrived at the residence in the 200 block of Sharon Drive, they said they found two men dead.

Authorities have identified the men as 31-year-old Luke McGuire and 69-year-old Roger McGuire. We’re told the two were father and son.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the two got into an altercation then Luke stabbed his father, Roger, multiple times before getting a firearm and taking his own life. according to the sheriff’s office.

Both have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Virginia, for an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Davis said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).