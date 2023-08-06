Covington Police Department mourns loss of former chief of police

The Covington Police Department is mourning the loss of former City Manager and Chief of Police Joseph B. Broughman. (Covington Police Department)

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Former Chief of Police and City Manager Joseph B. Broughman passed away Saturday night, the department announced in a Facebook post.

CPD Chief Smith said Chief Broughman served Covington for over 40 years in various positions. His current assignment was serving as the part-time Jeter Watson School Resource and DARE Officer.

“On behalf of the City of Covington and the Covington Division of Police, we are going to miss you JB. It has been an honor and privilege to serve with you,” Chief Smith said.