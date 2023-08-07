44-year-old man dies after Campbell County crash involving motorcycle

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 44-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

We’ve been informed that the crash took place on Aug. 1 just before 7 p.m. on Route 501 or Brookneal Highway.

Authorities say a 2006 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it reached the top of a hill and hit a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro, just as it was pulling out of a driveway.

The motorcyclist, identified as 44-year-old Brian K. Witcher, of Java, Virginia, was sent to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died, according to Virginia State Police. We’re told Witcher was wearing a helmet.

Sixty-two-year-old Warren K. Minifee, of Madison Heights, Virginia, was driving the Chevrolet and was wearing a seat belt.

No charges have been placed at this time, State Police said.