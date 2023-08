LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to hear your concerns about traveling on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

The online survey is open now, and VDOT-Lynchburg said the goal is to identify issues and community concerns in the area.

You can leave input on lighting in the area, sidewalks, crashes or anything in between.

They want to take the results and make the area safer and more operational.

To access the survey, click here.