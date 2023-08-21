74º
WATCH: Pres. Biden delivers remarks in Lahaina, Maui

Tags: Biden, Lahaina, Maui, Wildfires, National, Hawaii
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell, left, as they visit areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MAUI – President Biden delivered remarks in Lahaina, Maui on Monday evening.

He arrived there on Monday afternoon to comfort wildfire survivors and emergency workers. Read more here.

The event was livestreamed here. Watch the playback below.

