Virginia Tech political experts shares what to expect during first GOP debate

Ahead of Wednesday night’s first GOP debate, 10 News spoke with Virginia Tech Professor of Political Science, Dr. Karen Hult to find out what our viewers can expect.

She said some topics that will be discussed include abortion, the economy, but maybe most notably, the absence of the front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

Dr. Hult said some candidates’ strategies may be to target Trump.

Others could try and position themselves as a second-place candidate to be prepared if Trump doesn’t end up running.

“Each of the candidates is thinking about, ‘How do I make it clear to the Republican voters and caucuses what my positions are and how they are familiar to and consistent with many Republican voter’s positions,’” said Dr. Hult.

In competition of the debate, Trump is expected to release a pre-recorded interview on social media.