New Bedford coffee shop celebrates grand opening

‘First XI Coffee’ on South Main Street held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, celebrating new beginnings.

BEDFORD, Va. – There’s now a new spot for Bedford residents to get their coffee fix.

Menu items include your typical morning brew as well as breakfast and lunch, smoothies, matcha, and several other tasty treats.

Currently, it’s run by twin sisters, who also sell scones and other food items from their family’s catering business, The Cooking Momma’s.

It’s next to the Nail and Lash Studio and will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.