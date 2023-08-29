74º
New Bedford coffee shop celebrates grand opening

It’s located on South Main Street next to Nail and Lash Studio

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

‘First XI Coffee’ on South Main Street held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, celebrating new beginnings. (Central Virginia Business Coalition)

BEDFORD, Va. – There’s now a new spot for Bedford residents to get their coffee fix.

‘First XI Coffee’ on South Main Street held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, celebrating new beginnings.

Menu items include your typical morning brew as well as breakfast and lunch, smoothies, matcha, and several other tasty treats.

Currently, it’s run by twin sisters, who also sell scones and other food items from their family’s catering business, The Cooking Momma’s.

It’s next to the Nail and Lash Studio and will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

