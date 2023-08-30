SWVA Wildlife Center releases red-tailed hawk from Mill Mountain Star

ROANOKE, Va. – It was ready-set-take off for a red-tailed hawk Wednesday. That’s because it was set free at the Mill Mountain Star after about three months of care by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

This is one of six red-tailed hawks that the wildlife center has received just this year. Experts tell us due to migration, this hawk may end up heading south.

However, they add some will stay in the area depending on the weather and food available.

“We have to make sure they can fly because when they come in, they are usually put in smaller crates because we have to treat them for some kind of injury,” Sabrina Garvin, president of the SWVA Wildlife Center said. “If they are orphans, we have to raise them. We have to build up wing strength, pectoral muscles. This is his freedom; this is why we do this.”

This won’t be the last release of a hawk; we’re told at the end of the week, they will be releasing two more red tails.