Bedford County Coyote Lottery raises concerns

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A non-profit organization, Project Coyote, is promoting co-existence between people and wildlife.

The organization says there are many non-lethal ways to mitigate the coyote population besides a killing contest.

“Generally speaking, bounties and other special events to control coyote populations have not been successful in decreasing coyote populations across the range of this species, and there is no evidence that bounties or such events provide benefits to other wildlife species through control of coyote numbers. On a large scale (i.e. county-wide), coyote bounties and special events have not really decreased livestock damage concerns or safety concerns for pets. On a smaller scale (i.e. individual property), removal of specific coyotes causing damage may mitigate some damage issues, but evidence is more anecdotal than scientific.” The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

From better fencing to bringing in younger livestock at night, these are a couple of ways Project Coyote says to keep the predators away.

Camilla Fox, the founder and executive director of Project Coyote said, “In particular with coyotes, they have a mechanism called compensatory reproduction, which means if they are indiscriminately killed, they can rebound very quickly, both through increased breeding with the remaining coyotes or other coyotes coming in and filling that vacant niche.”

We’re told that if the coyotes are just left alone, they will self-regulate.