Covington man charged for his role in the Jan.6 Capitol riot

COVINGTON, Va. – Another person in our region is facing criminal charges for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

Court records show that Levi Plumley, of Covington, has been charged with the following, all of which are misdemeanor charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

In video footage obtained by the FBI, on Jan. 6. 2021, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Plumley is captured forcing his way into the U.S. Capitol through the East Rotunda door along with hundreds of other rioters.

Shortly after being pepper sprayed by police officers attempting to control the large crowd, Plumley can be heard saying, “Never been famous for anything but I guess now I’m the pepper spray guy.” He goes on to give a shout-out to his family right before adding, “I didn’t think I could do it. They don’t have a choice but to give it to Trump now do they,” according to the complaint.

He would remain in this section of the government building for about 30 minutes, protesting alongside a group of others attempting to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.

Days later, the FBI received an anonymous tip alleging that Plumley had indeed participated in the riots. In the video that was submitted by the witness, the defendant could be seen identifying himself as “Levi Plumley” of Covington, Virginia, thus prompting the FBI to proceed with the investigation.

In May 2021, a search warrant was executed and a black iPhone was retrieved. Plumley was interviewed by the FBI following the search and admitted to being inside the Capitol, authorities say.

Plumley, who previously served in the U.S. Navy, appeared in Roanoke’s federal court before District Judge Robert S. Ballou this week on the charges currently against him.

Plumley is one of many who have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been arrested throughout the U.S. This includes Jamie Ferguson, Jacob Fracker, Thomas Robertson, Jeremy Groseclose, Peter Willey, Casey Tryon-Castro and Joshua Haynes in Central and Southwest Virginia.