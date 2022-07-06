Henry County woman pleads guilty to her role in Capitol riot

Ferguson is expected to make a court appearance in November.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 44-year-old Henry County woman pleaded guilty to one of the charges in her role in the Capitol Riots on January 6th.

On Wednesday, Jamie Ferguson of Collinsville pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building in a conference call with the U.S. Magistrate.

The charge is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Ferguson also agreed to pay $500 in restitution for the $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol.

Ferguson is facing three other charges, and prosecutors asked those to be dismissed.

In an investigative report, there were screenshots of surveillance footage reportedly showing Ferguson in the Capitol Rotunda on the same day the rioters stormed the Capitol.

