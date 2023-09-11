Man dead after running off road, crashing into house in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Campbell County that left one man dead.

On Sept. 9, at about 7:11 p.m., a man was driving in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro in the 1000 block of Lynbrook Road. He then ran off the road, continued through the yard and crashed into a house, according to State Police.

The driver, identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

There were two people inside the home when it was hit, but neither person was injured, according to VSP.

It is unclear what may have led to the incident.

The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.