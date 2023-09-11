TALK TO US: What questions do you have for Scott Booth, Roanoke’s next police chief?

ROANOKE, Va. – Last week, big news was announced for the Star City: Scott Booth officially accepted the role as Roanoke’s new chief of police. He starts on October 31.

This comes after a long search for a new top cop following former City Chief Sam Roman’s departure back in July.

Booth is no stranger to law enforcement. He is currently serving as the police chief for the City of Danville. For about five years, Booth has had success in his efforts to curb crime in the river city.

In previous years, Danville had the highest homicide rate per capita in the Commonwealth. However, after Booth took charge in 2018, Danville saw a significant improvement in gang and gun-related crimes. Within just two years, Danville was able to mark a 35-year low in all crime.

10 News will be sitting down with Booth to learn more about his plans for Roanoke City, and we want to make sure the community is part of the conversation.

In the Hearken form below, let us know what questions you have for Booth when it comes to Danville or Roanoke.