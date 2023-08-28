Roanoke police chief finalist named, public invited to meet and greet event

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is one step closer to finding a new chief of police.

They’ve named Scott Booth, the current police chief in Danville, as their finalist.

The public is invited to meet Booth on Wednesday at the Berglund Center.

He’s going to be available for community members to ask him questions and have discussions with current city leaders.

Earlier this summer, Booth was nationally recognized for his efforts to curb crime.

Roanoke’s community engagement team said that in 2018, Danville saw a 40 percent decline in firearm-related homicides under his watch.

Another accomplishment listed includes transitioning Danville from the highest per capita violent crime rate in 2017 to a 35-year low in all crime in 2020.

The Meet and Greet takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Berglund Hall on Wednesday.