Danville interim police chief announced

The City of Danville has announced who will serve as interim police chief

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville has announced who will serve as interim police chief after news surfaced last week about Police Chief Scott Booth’s upcoming departure.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking has named Deputy Police Chief Chris Wiles as interim police chief and said he will assume that role after Booth’s last day on Oct. 31.

Serving in the Danville Police Department since Sept. 1, 1993, Wiles is already a familiar face in law enforcement with three decades of experience.

Last December, he was promoted to deputy police chief. Prior to that, he served at the rank of major and commanded the operations division.

According to Larking, there will be a national search for Danville’s next police chief that is slated to be completed by the end of the year.

As we reported previously, Booth is stepping down from his role as Danville Police Chief to become the chief of police for Roanoke City.