Henry County authorities find 28-year-old man dead near roadway

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 28-year-old man was found dead in Ridgeway on Thursday.

On Sept. 14 around 4:27 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call about possible human remains near the intersection of Horsepasture Price Road and Wagon Trail Road, authorities said.

According to Sheriff Wayne Davis, deputies responded and found a man dead. He was later identified as 28-year-old Raymond Alley Junior of Boones Mill.

Preliminary investigative findings indicated no signs of foul play, authorities said.

Sheriff Davis said the body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).